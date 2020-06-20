The patent-pending packaging offers snack lovers a single or two-pack mochi ice cream ball, packaged individually for optimal quality and freshness, while ensuring food safety

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream's Single-Serve packaging is now patent-pending. (Credit: PRNewswire / My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream)

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is proud to announce that its newest innovation, the single-serve and two-pack packaging designs, are now patent-pending.

The patent-pending application covers single fully enclosed mochi ice cream containers, two-pack mochi ice cream containers among others.

The patent-pending packaging offers snack lovers a single or two-pack mochi ice cream ball, packaged individually for optimal quality and freshness, while ensuring food safety. The fully enclosed pack is also fully compliant with FDA labeling requirements and each pack is printed with a “Best By” date to ensure freshness and maintain the integrity of the mochi ice creams’ taste and texture.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream single-serve packs, as well as the two packs, are available at retailers throughout the country.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a miraculous match of magnificent mochi dough with marvelously mouthwatering ice cream. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream gives snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream in a handheld, naturally portion-controlled way.

Made from the very best ingredients, always gluten free and rBST free, My/Mo’s offerings range from poppable and delicious ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough with dairy and vegan offerings.

Source: Company Press Release