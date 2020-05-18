Accursia Capital expects the Klann Packaging to have potentials for further organic and inorganic growth

Mutares has divested its subsidiary Klann Packaging. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

German-based industrial holding company Mutares has divested its tin packaging business Klann Packaging to investment holding company Accursia Capital.

Headquartered in Landshut, Germany, Klann Packaging is engaged in producing printed tinplate-made packaging.

Klann Packaging was acquired by Mutares from HUBER Packaging in 2011 and positioned the company as a high-quality tinplate packaging solutions provider, Mutares said.

Sale is part of Mutares’ portfolio realignment initiative

The sale forms part of Mutares’ portfolio realignment initiative, which aims to assess the disposing of smaller-sized subsidiaries. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Mutares CIO Johannes Laumann said: “With Accursia we have found the ideal partner for Klann Packaging, which has grown very close to our heart during the years of belonging to our portfolio.

“We are convinced that Klann will develop excellently under the future owner through new organic and inorganic growth plans.

“For Mutares, this transaction is a great success in difficult market conditions and a further step in our portfolio consolidation.”

Accursia Capital expects the Klann Packaging to have potentials for further organic and inorganic growth.

Accursia Capital CEO Martin Scheiblegger said: “We see Klann Packaging as a well-structured company, which is optimally positioned for further growth.

“Through a targeted long-term buy and build strategy, Accursia’s new packaging division will be significantly developed over the next few years.

“Klann Packaging is already the fourth investment of Accursia within the last six months. This transaction is another important step in our sustainable growth strategy.”