Trimaster’s better market opportunities with more local direction has prompted Multivac to sell a majority stake in the Finnish firm

Packaging solutions provider Multivac has divested its majority stake in Finnish packaging company Trimaster for an undisclosed sum.

Trimaster, which has been sold as a management buyout under the leadership of Leo Johansson, has expertise in different packaging processes within the food and health care industry.

Based in Tampere, Trimaster has more than two decades of experience in material handling and provides turn-key solutions to customers.

The company offers order-picking equipment, palletising and end-of-line packaging solutions, as well as conveyor systems for product transport.

Multivac group president Christian Traumann said: “We decided on the sale, because we are convinced that Trimaster has better market opportunities with more local direction and without the constraints of a large organisation.”

Multivac to continue to work with Trimaster on automation projects

Multivac stated that its subsidiaries will continue to work with Trimaster on all automation and line projects to offer its solutions to the customers.

Trimaster factory manager Kimmo Vesterinen will join Multivac Finland, as a result of the divestment. He will initially work as the deputy to the current managing director Esa Harju before assuming the senior management role at Multivac Finland when Harju retires.

Vesterinen will also provide support to the Multivac subsidiaries and the food, medical and consumer solutions (FMCS) business units in partnership with Trimaster. In addition, Vesterinen will represent the interests of Multivac at Trimaster as a board member.

