The Ardagh’s wine can has been selected by Weingut Johann Müllner to launch its ‘Kiss Me’ white wine spritzer in Austria

Image: Weingut Johann Müllner’s Kiss Me white wine spritzer in Ardagh’s can. Photo: courtesy of Ardagh Group.

Austrian winery Weingut Johann Müllner has launched ‘Kiss Me’ white wine spritzer in British packaging company Ardagh’s can.

The Weingut Johann Müllner’s Kiss Me white wine spritzer is being made available in an on-trend slimline can featuring a contemporary design.

Ardagh said in a statement: “Spritzer is second only to beer on the chart of Austria’s favourite beverages, but until now it has not been available in such a portable, convenient and sustainable format.”

Ardagh Group’s 250ml can for Weingut Johann Müllner white wine spritzer

The Ardagh Group’s 250ml aluminium wine can has been selected by Weingut Johann Müllner to extend its packaging formats beyond the bottle for its spritzer.

Ardagh said that the Kiss Me spritzer in a can will particularly appeal to consumers, providing them with a light, convenient single-serve on the go beverage.

The can features a head-turning design based on a multicoloured illustration by pop artist Oxana Prantl. It is also available is two of Ardagh’s range of finishes, Matte Impact and Premium Print 1.0.

The firm noted: “The matte finish offers both visual and haptic enhancement, making Kiss Me stand out against the standard glossy can on the shelf, while Premium Print 1.0 brings crisp detailing and colour contrast to the artwork.”

Said to be the only canned spritzer in Europe, the overall look for the Kiss Me can is claimed to be sharp, modern and unique.

Weingut Johann Müllner owner Johann Müllner said: “Since our estate is steeped in tradition, we are extremely proud to offer the famous Austrian national drink in a can.

“Recognition of our premium spritzer is essential, so we’re really happy that the superior design and finish of the wine can upholds our brand, as well as helping us achieve sustainability by being fully recyclable.”

The Ardagh’s aluminium can is designed to be lightproof, thus further preserving the taste of spritzer. It will also provide a minimum shelf life of one year.

Available in single-serve sizes of 200ml, 250ml, and 187ml format, the Ardagh’s wine can are light to transport and easy to fill, stack and store. They are infinitely recyclable.

Recently, Ardagh Group has produced a new bottle for Glenfiddich, the single malt Scotch whisky of Glenfiddich distillery owned by William Grant & Sons in Dufftown, Scotland.