Fill Your Own initiative helps M&S Food to reduce, reuse and recycle packaging together with its customers

M&S Food has extended plastic-free grocery refill concept to third store. (Credit: Marks and Spencer plc)

The food division of the UK-based retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has extended its plastic-free grocery refill concept to the third store in the country, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Dubbed as Fill Your Own, the plastic-free grocery refill concept has been launched in brand-new test and learn renewal store in Two Rivers Shopping Centre, Staines.

Fill Your Own concept enables customers to reduce and reuse more than 50 lines of refillable grocery essentials and frozen fruit.

The concept covers various grocery products ranging from pasta, rice and cereal to confectionery.

M&S Food’s store in Staines will also allow customers to shop refillable frozen fruit such as mango, pineapple and raspberries.

M&S Food first introduced the concept in M&S Hedge End last December, as well as Manchester in March this year.

The retailer stated that the latest launch will see bolder and brighter messaging to highlight the quality and value customers trust from Eat Well to Remarksable Value lines.

Fill Your Own initiative enables M&S Food to reduce, reuse and recycle packaging along with its customers. The initiative is expected to help prevent thousands of units of plastic from being used.

The current cupboard essentials comprise four berry muesli, basmati rice, chocolate raisins and whole porridge oats, and also Fill Your Own essentials such as corn flakes, rice pops and tri-coloured pasta.

Since 2018, the retailer claims that it has eliminated more than 2,000 tonnes of plastic and avoided the use of black plastic to make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2022.

M&S Food’s director of food technology Paul Willgoss said: “As we continue testing and learning from Fill Your Own, it’s clear that demand for refillables remains strong. We know families particularly enjoy shopping the concept as a fun activity, so our new store in the popular Staines shopping centre is the ideal next location for Fill Your Own.

“But most importantly, our customers care about the issue of plastic and this initiative is just one part of our plan to help them reduce, reuse and recycle – because we know our actions today will help to protect the planet tomorrow.”