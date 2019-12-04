The new facility in Levittown (near Philadelphia) is logistically more convenient than the current location in Green Bay

Image: MPS Systems North America relocating to Philadelphia. Photo: courtesy of MPS.

As of January 2020, MPS Systems North America will be operational in Philadelphia, PA. The North American subsidiary of the Dutch-based press builder is set to move from current facilities in Green Bay, WI.

The new facility in Levittown (near Philadelphia) is logistically more convenient than the current location in Green Bay, Wisconsin, explained Harm-Jan de Jong, Vice President of MPS Systems North America Inc. “We have found a brand new location ideally located between Philadelphia and New York City, providing more travel flexibility than our current North American home in Green Bay.”

MPS first opened their North American organization in 2015 and moved to another demo facility in 2017. De Jong: “Over the years, our North American organization has grown considerably, and now it’s time for a new chapter. With our partners Imageworx, Domino, Esko and Label Traxx we’re ready to offer label printers an end-to-end demonstration experience that includes connectivity, pre-press advice, and many services that extend beyond the machine.”

Seeing is believing

The new building includes shared offices with Imageworx and other industry partners. MPS’ North American Technology & Expertise Center will be equipped with a brand-new 13” wide hybrid EF SYMJET press, which has 7 flexo print units, a 6 color inkjet engine, a delam-relam unit with turner bar, cold foil and lamination units, die-cutting and a conveyer belt in-line.

Dilip Shah, Sr. Sales & Technical Support Manager will oversee the demonstrations, together with Hans Poortinga, who is moving from the Netherlands to the United States. Poortinga: “I’m excited to be part of this next step for MPS Systems North America, and working with Dilip Shah and the team to get our new demo facility up and running. Showing the North American market what our presses are capable of, and proving that seeing is believing, will be extremely rewarding!”

Grand Opening with Connectivity theme

A festive Grand Opening of the North American Technology & Expertise Center is planned for January 22 & 23, 2020 themed ‘Labels Connected’.

During this event, MPS and its partners (Esko, Tabel Traxx and more) will celebrate the opening of the new facility with connectivity-themed presentations, customer testimonials and live demonstrations.

Source: Company Press Release