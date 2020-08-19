Morrisons intends to launch the new easily recyclable paper bags across its 494 stores in the UK

Morrisons plans to become the first supermarket in the UK to remove all plastic carrier bags at checkouts. (Credit: Morrisons Ltd)

UK supermarket chain Morrisons is planning to eliminate all plastic bags from checkouts and begin trials on a new paper alternative.

The retail firm is considering removing its plastic ‘bags for life’, which are claimed to be reused by customers only once before being disposed of.

As an alternative solution, the retailer piloted reusable paper bags at checkouts in eight stores.

Subject to positive response for the trial, the new easily recyclable paper bags will be introduced across the retailer’s 494 stores.

Morrisons paper bags can carry up to 16kg of items

The Morrisons paper bags, labelled ‘Reusable Paper Bag’, can be reused and easily recycled. They feature handles and are capable of carrying up to 16kg of items.

Morrisons expects the removal of all plastic bags from checkouts to save 90 million plastic bags a year, which is the equivalent to 3,510t of plastic.

Morrisons CEO David Potts said: “We believe customers are ready to stop using plastic carrier bags as they want to reduce the amount of plastic they have in their lives and keep it out of the environment.

“We know that many are taking reusable bags back to store and if they forget these we have paper bags that are tough, convenient and a re-useable alternative.”

Morrisons, however, will continue to offer jute, cotton and reusable woven bags options in all stores for customers, priced at £2.50, £1.50 and 60p, respectively.

In 2019, Morrisons launched plastic-free fruit and veg areas in its stores across the UK, following a ten-month trial in three of its shops in the Yorkshire towns of Skipton and Guiseley, and in St Ives, Cornwall.