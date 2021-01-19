Comexi F2 MC 10-colour flexographic press will be used for the printing of flexible packaging for foods, pet foods, frozen foods, garden centres and nuclear products

Morancé Soudure France has purchased Comexi F2 MC 10-colour flexographic press. (Credit: Comexi)

Morancé Soudure France, a provider of plastic oxo-biodegradable packaging, has purchased a Comexi F2 MC 10-colour flexo press to boost its printing capabilities.

Morancé will use the new Comexi flexographic press for the printing of flexible packaging for foods, pet foods, frozen foods, garden centres and nuclear products.

With short setup time, the Comexi F2 MC 10-colour flexographic enables the French company to minimise costs by changing multiple SKUs.

Designed to address the challenges of the flexible packaging market, the flexographic press features a new drying system to minimise the required energy and provide a perfect drying to the substrate.

Comexi stated that inking and doctoring have been optimised through three different patents regarding the design of the inking system and doctor blades.

It also said that F2 MC is the second machine from the company purchased by Morancé Soudure France this year, after the S1 DT slitter.

Morancé Soudure France CEO Olivier Fedel said: “We have decided to invest in a Comexi F2 MC 10-colour press for various reasons. First, to renew our fleet of flexographic machines. We had two old machines from another company; the Comexi F2 MC 10-color will largely replace the production of both these machines.

“Second, we were looking for a flexo machine with extremely short set-up times, in order to reduce our costs due to the ability to change multiple SKUs. Furthermore, the re-print system is a huge asset, and this will be our first 10-colour flexographic press.”

Founded in 1975, Morancé Soudure France exports its products to North and West Africa. The company employs more than 80 people at its production facility in Villefranche sur Saône (Rhône).

In August 2020, Comexi unveiled plans to open a new technology centre (CTec) at its US headquarters in Miami, Florida.

The company plans to complete the new 15,000ft² facility, which includes a large and centralised parts inventory, by the end of November 2020.