Monomoy Capital Partners has acquired US firm Mac Papers.(Credit: Mac Papers, Inc.)

Monomoy Capital Partners has acquired US-based merchant distributor Mac Papers for an undisclosed sum.

Under the deal, Monomoy has acquired the businesses, including Mac Papers, Mac Paper Converters and All Square Digital Solutions.

Mac Papers is a distribution partner for paper and print, packaging materials and equipment, wide format products and equipment, as well as facility supplies and office products.

Mac Papers president Sutton McGehee said: “Monomoy’s focus on excellent customer service and trusted relationships with customers and supply partners aligns perfectly with the deep-seated culture at Mac Papers.”

Based in Jacksonville of Florida, Mac Papers has branch locations and retail stores across the southeastern US.

Mac Papers Envelope Converters is involved in the converting and printing a range of standard and custom envelopes.

Mac Papers current chief operating officer Rick Mitchell will now act as president and chief operating officer for the company.

Monomoy co-founder and partner Stephen Presser said: “Mac Papers is a proven, highly-regarded supplier to its diverse customer base, a true partner with its suppliers and is well-positioned for continued success in the future.

“Monomoy is excited to work with the Mac Papers management team and to collaborate with the company to drive long-term value for all of its customers, suppliers and employees.”

Established in 2005, Monomoy Capital Partners has invested in more than 50 middle-market businesses in the manufacturing, industrial, distribution and consumer products sectors.

