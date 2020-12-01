The paper bags plant will have the capacity to produce approximately 50 million bags per year with one production line

The Mondi’s new paper bags plant is strategically located within a free-trade zone (Credit: Mondi)

Packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi is set to open new paper bags manufacturing facility in Cartagena, Colombia in January 2021.

The new paper bags plant, which represents Mondi’s first in South America, is expected to help the company improve and grow its services in the South American region.

The plant will have the capacity to produce approximately 50 million bags per year with one production line.

Mondi paper bags chief operating officer Claudio Fedalto said the company has a global network of 39 plants across 22 countries.

“We are excited to be expanding our footprint to Colombia, helping us to provide innovative, sustainable and customer-focused paper packaging solutions to customers in South America who share our commitment to quality,” Fedalto added.

The Mondi Cartagena plant will produce a range of high performing paper bags for customers in the chemical, food and cement industries.

Mondi Cartagena plant manager Felipe Angel said: “I am delighted with the remarkable progress our new plant has made – despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“The new facility will enable Mondi to continue to take essential steps to better meet customer needs and we are prepared to expand the production capacity if needed.”

Mondi said that the Cartagena site was selected for the new plant as it is strategically located in a free-trade zone with good access to ports in Panama, the east coast of the US, the Gulf of Mexico and other Caribbean ports.

Last month, Mondi launched a new logistics solution designed for its large reels to reduce packaging waste and enhance customer service.