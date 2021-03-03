Mondi will purchase Tesco’s warehouse corrugated waste to produce recycled paper for the retailer’s shopping bags

Mondi and Tesco have partnered to create recyclable shopping bag. (Credit:Mondi)

Packaging and paper Mondi has collaborated with Tesco Central Europe to close the loop for shopping bags from the retailer’s own paper waste.

Under the partnership, Mondi will purchase the warehouse corrugated waste from Tesco to produce recycled paper for the retailer’s shopping bags.

Mondi stated that Tesco has collaborated directly with a paper producer for the first time to convert its paper waste into a renewable resource in line with their circular economy goals.

Tesco Hungary communication head Nóra Hevesi said: “As a responsible retailer, reducing and reusing our waste is essential for us. In 2019 we made a public commitment to make our own brand packaging more sustainable.

“Our target is to make packaging 100% recyclable by 2025 and to reduce packaging wherever possible.”

Mondi will use the corrugated waste from Tesco to create the EcoVantage paper grade, which combines recycled and fresh fibres for recyclable sustainable and food compliant shopping bags.

Mondi manufactures the EcoVantage paper at its mill in the Czech Republic.

The new partnership is in line with Tesco’s sustainability targets to remove, reduce, reuse and recycle, as well as achieve a net-zero emission goal.

The latest collaboration is said to represent that suppliers can work with retailers across the value chain for the development of circular systems and convert waste back into a valuable resource.

Mondi speciality kraft paper sales director Paulus Goess said: “Our EcoSolutions approach means we collaborate very closely with our customers to create the best possible product for their needs – using paper where possible and plastic when useful.

“We have been working on this project with Tesco for over two years, with the aim of reusing their warehouse waste to create a quality product that is strong in terms of peformance, based on renewable resources, uses recycled materials and can, in turn, be fully recycled and ultimately contribute to a circular economy.”

Last month, Mondi launched a new paper-based release liner range, dubbed EverLiner, which can be used in a range of applications.