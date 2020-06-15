The three products include NAUTILUS ProCycle, NAUTILUS ProCycle high-speed inkjet and NAUTILUS SuperWhite for HP Indigo

The Mondi’s NAUTILUS brand recycled paper products. (Credit: Mondi)

International packaging and paper company Mondi has introduced three new recycled paper products under NAUTILUS brand.

The three products include NAUTILUS ProCycle, NAUTILUS ProCycle high-speed inkjet and NAUTILUS SuperWhite for HP Indigo.

Mondi Uncoated Fine Paper marketing & sales director Johannes Klumpp said: “At Mondi we believe all our products should be sustainable by design.

“With our broad portfolio, strong supply and distribution partnerships as well as our considered approach to natural resource use which is reflected in our new NAUTILUS brand design, we want to ensure that our customers find the right recycled paper for diverse applications, be it for industrial, office or personal purposes.”

Mondi’s NAUTILUS ProCycle is a 100% recycled office paper with UV 100 / CIE whiteness. It offers EU Ecolabel, FSC and Blue Angel certification.

NAUTILUS ProCycle inkjet paper is designed for high-speed printing presses

Additionally, the NAUTILUS ProCycle high-speed inkjet paper designed for high-speed inkjet printing presses.

Available in reels of 80 and 90g/m2, the NAUTILUS ProCycle is claimed to consume less ink to offer crisper colours.

Mondi’s NAUTILUS SuperWhite for HP Indigo is made from virgin fibre and is designed to serve as a suitable sustainable alternative to bright white paper.

The entire range from 80 to 350gsm is certified for HP Indigo presses for its runnability, blanket compatibility and ElectroInk adhesion.

Mondi said it has also developed a new brand design entitled “For the love of nature”.

Recently, Mondi has offered the pre-made, mono-material and a recyclable plastic bag for German pet food maker Mera Tiernahrung’s semi moist dog food.

The 12.5kg polyethylene-based FlexiBag Recyclable is designed for the pet food market.