The new 12.5kg sustainable and recyclable plastic bag has been designed for the pet food market

Mondi has provided recyclable plastic bag for Mera’s semi moist dog food. (Credit: Mondi)

Sustainable paper and packaging solutions provider Mondi has offered the pre-made, mono-material and a recyclable plastic bag for German pet food maker Mera Tiernahrung’s semi moist dog food.

The polyethylene-based FlexiBag Recyclable is a 12.5kg sustainable bag designed for the pet food market.

With optimised palletisation and convenient reclosure, the sustainable bag enables to maintain the chewable morsels fresh and moist for the duration of the product’s life span.

The tight seal of the bag helps to preserve the long-term freshness and protect the pet food inside. It is also equipped with a valve to enable air to escape when palletising the bags.

Mondi is offering the recyclable plastic bag in many variations

Mondi is offering FlexiBag Recyclable bag in many variations, including different material thickness, mono- or coextruded films and anti-slip variants.

FlexiBag Recyclable is provided with various reclosing systems such as zippers, sliders, hook-and-loop.

The reclosable zipper allows the customer to easily handle the product, while the matte-lacquer external finish helps to better differentiate the packaging on the store shelf.

Mondi’s shelf stability bag can be printed on all sides, including the bottom. It also facilitates linear tear with or without perforation, as well as top and bottom filling.

According to the company, Institute cyclos–HTP GmbH, the Institute for Recyclability and Product Responsibility, independently evaluated and certified the material as 95% recyclable in the areas where suitable recycling infrastructure is available.

Mera managing director Felix Vos said: “The adoption of FlexiBag Recyclable for this application advances Mera down the path toward increased sustainability. Sustainability is a top priority for us, and working together with Mondi to make our packaging better for the environment was a logical next step to help meet our goals.

“Mera is the first company in the pet food sector to be certified by the TÜV Rheinland according to the ZNU standard of sustainable management.”

In March, Mondi collaborated with Mexican corrugated packaging company Cartro to offer new sustainable packaging solution for fresh produce applications.