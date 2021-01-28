The sustainability action plan, dubbed MAP2030, has been designed to address global issues across the value chain

Packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi has unveiled its sustainable development action plan for the next 10 years.

Under the plan, Mondi will focus on three major action areas, including circular-driven packaging and paper solutions, created by empowered people and taking action on climate.

Each action area of the company’s plan has three commitments based on targets and KPIs.

Under the first commitment, the company intends to produce packaging and paper solutions that are reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

As part of the second commitment, Mondi will develop an empowered and inclusive team with increasing female representation across all levels from 21% to up to 30% by 2030.

Under the third commitment, the company will focus on climate resilience via its forests and operations for the future of the planet.

Targets consist of minimising its greenhouse gas emissions in line with science-based targets and maintaining zero deforestation in its wood supply as its business expands.

Each area has commitments and targets to guide Mondi’s action, including work on human rights due diligence, ongoing investment in communities, 100% of wood fibre compliant with credible standards, as well as detailed air emission and water targets to minimise environmental impact.

Mondi CEO Andrew King said: “Sustainability is at the heart of Mondi’s purpose, strategy and culture. We operate in diverse and complex geographies and as a business that is fully integrated throughout the supply chain, I am excited by the potential to make a real difference with our new 2030 commitments touching every part of our business.

“Delivering on these focus areas, working with our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners to make a positive contribution to a better world, will be a top priority for Mondi.”

In November 2020, Mondi joined Circular Economy for Labels (CELAB) consortium to promote global recycling of the self-adhesive label materials.