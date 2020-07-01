The Nyíregyháza facility produces industrial paper sacks such as open mouth and valve bags for a variety of products

Mondi installs new paper sack converting machine at facility in Hungary. (Credit: Mondi)

International packaging and paper company Mondi has upgraded its paper bags facility located in Hungary, with the installation of a new paper sack converting machine.

The firm has invested €7m ($7.8m) for the installation of the machine, which is a Windmöller & Hölscher AD 8320 / AM 8115.

According to the company, the new machine will increase the quality, efficiency and service standards of the facility to produce high-end and sophisticated paper sacks for food packaging.

Mondi’s Nyíregyháza facility produces industrial paper sacks such as open mouth and valve bags for a variety of products that include cement, building materials, food-feed-seed, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Upgraded plant of Mondi to produce 130 million paper sacks annually

The firm said that that upgraded plant will be capable of producing more than 130 million paper sacks per year.

Mondi Bags Hungária managing director Péter Szabó said: “Our goal is to serve our customers’ needs with excellence, so we focused on increasing the plant’s quality and hygiene standard to be able to produce high-end and sophisticated paper sacks for food.

“This investment means we are able to enhance our operational efficiency, as well as offering shorter delivery times to our customers. Our ambition to open this line did not diminish despite the beginning of the health pandemic.”

Through the investment, the entire layout and set-up of the Nyíregyháza plant was redesigned within four months while the operational efficiency and safety in storage area, printer area, warehouse, and ink kitchen were increased.

To serve the food, feed and seed industry with sacks that meet their quality and hygiene standards, the facility is now seeking the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification by the end of this year.

