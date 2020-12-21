The EcoWicketBags are recyclable, and replaces the traditional plastic packaging for baby diapers

Mondi develops new paper-based EcoWicketBag for Drylock. (Credit: Mondi.)

Packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi has developed a new paper-based diaper packaging for global hygiene products manufacturer, Drylock Technologies’ baby diaper ranges.

The new packaging solution, named EcoWicketBag, has been developed to bring sustainable paper-based packaging to the hygiene market globally.

Drylock has approached Mondi to create a more sustainable alternative to its existing plastic diaper packaging which was easy to transport, had a strong shelf appeal and protected the product, uses renewable resources and significantly reduces CO2 footprint.

Drylock Technologies research and development director Werner Van Ingelgem said: “We approached Mondi because of their expertise in paper packaging and their extensive knowledge of the global hygiene market.

“Consumers are looking for more sustainable packaging that is kinder to the planet without compromising on the integrity of the product. With the EcoWicketBag, consumers can be confident of product quality and packaging sustainability.”

Mondi said that the key advantage of paper-based solutions is that the paper is recyclable and the consumers are more likely to know how to dispose of it correctly.

New EcoWicketBag can be used in countries with strict recycling rules

The new diaper packaging can also be used in existing paper streams as well as in countries with strict recycling regulations, thereby supporting the circular economy.

Mondi also added that an EcoWicketBag made from fully compostable materials is also available.

The new packaging solution fits into Drylock Technologies’ existing plant processes and is claimed to be the first paper stackable pencil bag range that can be filled and sealed in existing machines.

Mondi Paper Bags chief operating officer Claudio Fedalto said: “With Drylock Technologies it was key to reduce the amount of plastic used, meet our customer’s sustainability targets and protect the products for consumers.”

Recently, the packaging and paper manufacturer has announced its plans to open a new paper bags manufacturing facility in Cartagena, Colombia next month.