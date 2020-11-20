The new logistics solution offered by Mondi is a roll-on/roll-off service for kraftliner products

Mondi has introduced new logistics solution to reduce packaging waste and better serve customers. (Credit:Mondi)

Packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi has launched a new logistics solution for its large reels to reduce packaging waste and enhance customer service.

Designed to deliver benefits across the supply chain, the new logistics solution is a roll-on/roll-off service for its kraftliner products.

With a width of 280cm, a diameter of 139cm and a weight of around four tonnes, the ProVantage Komiwhite reels create a logistical challenge when shipping krafltiner products.

To overcome this challenge, Mondi is currently transporting large reels on roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels from its mill in Syktyvkar of Russia to the Innocenti terminal in Milan of Italy without placing them in shipping containers.

Benefits of new logistics solution

The RoRo vessels will travel via Bronka of Russia and Luebeck of Germany to Milan of Italy.

RoRo service offers several benefits, including the usage of a new route to reduce transit times. With the new solution, products are less exposed to adverse environmental factors.

The new service rolls-on and off the ships and trains seamlessly.

Mondi is also planning to launch the logistics solution in more destinations, including Antwerp and Hamburg, to serve customers in the Benelux states and Germany.

Mondi Italy sales director Giovanni Mondini said: “With this new way of transporting large reels, we are able to reduce our carbon footprint even further when moving goods. There is no longer a need for additional packaging materials to wrap around the reels to protect the cargo during transport.

“This innovation has led to us decreasing the amount of protective material waste by one truckload per month. Additionally, we now dispose of far fewer damaged reels.”

Recently, Mondi has joined Circular Economy for Labels (CELAB) consortium to promote global recycling of the self-adhesive label materials.