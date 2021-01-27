The new recyclable packaging will help extend shelf life and balance portion control of three Frankful products

Mondi and Orkla have created sustainable packaging for new Frankful taco range. (Credit: Mondi)

Packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi has teamed up with consumer goods company Orkla to develop sustainable packaging for the latter’s new Frankful range of vegan and climate-smart taco products.

The collaboration will create sustainable packaging for the Swedish launch of Orkla’s Frankful plant-based products such as soft tortilla wraps, tortilla crisps and taco spices.

Mondi stated that each packaging solution has been designed to offer premium product freshness for consumers and ensure a better appearance on the shelf for retailers.

Mondi has used a collaborative approach to support Orkla’s sustainability agenda that includes the introduction of healthier food products, minimising food waste and providing environmentally-friendly choices.

Original soft tortilla are packaged in Mondi’s BarrierPack Recyclable product that uses high-barrier and lightweight mono-material, as well as a, reclose tape to keep the food fresh in its original packaging and prevent waste.

Taco spice mix is packaged in a paper-based laminate, which is produced using FSC certified paper and a film made from renewable resources.

Mondi’s metal-free and high-barrier laminate has been used to package tortilla crisps. The packaging avoids the use of a metallised layer, as well as helps to retain crispness and avoid grease leakage.

Mondi EcoSolutions project manager Thomas Kahl said: “Our aim is to work closely with our valued partners through our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, in order to create sustainable packaging that works for the products, the customer and the environment.

“The challenge with Frankful was to find a solution that would ensure recyclable packaging materials while offering the required functionalities such as barrier protection, and still run on the existing machines at full speed.”

In November 2020, Mondi joined forces with Italy-based packaging converter Fiorini International to develop 100% recyclable paper rice bag for Italian rice producer Riseria Vignola Giovanni.