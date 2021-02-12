The new paper-based release liners serve as a sustainable solution for labels, tapes, envelopes and industrial applications

Mondi has introduced new paper-based release liner range EverLiner. (Credit: Mondi)

Packaging and paper solutions provider Mondi has introduced a new paper-based release liner range called EverLiner.

The new paper-based release liners, which have been developed using recycled and light-weight materials, offer a more sustainable solution for a range of applications.

Developed using FSC or PEFC certified paper, the new liners serve as a sustainable solution for labels, tapes, envelopes and industrial applications.

EverLiner labelite, which is a lighter option to standard glassine for label applications, has the same thickness of 58gsm glassine but engineered to a reduced weight of 47gsm.

The mechanical and transparency properties of the EverLiner labelite are also similar to standard 58gsm glassine.

EverLiner M R is said to be the first release liner on the market using a recycled base paper. The machine glazed paper (MG) with 70% FSC recycled certified content enables to minimise the use of fresh fibres.

Mondi release liner R&D director Andrea Lackner said: “Our aim is to create sustainable alternatives with no need to change the silicone system in order to offer products that are effective in usage, work for our customers and ultimately help protect the environment.

“By using recycled fibres, reducing the amount of material used, and looking at the whole production and logistics process, we have been able to create new highly effective options that manufacturers can choose from, depending on their product application and specific needs.”

Recently, Mondi has introduced a new AegisPaper recyclable functional barrier paper range, which is designed to run on existing filling lines for form-fill-and-seal (FFS) applications.