Mondi becomes member of Alliance For Water Stewardship to tackle climate change impacts on water security. (Credit: Mondi)

Mondi Group, a leading global packaging and paper company, has joined forces with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) to support good water stewardship performance across its operations.

AWS is a global membership collaboration comprising businesses, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the public sector. Members contribute to the sustainability of local water resources through their adoption and promotion of a universal framework for the responsible use of water – the International Water Stewardship Standard (or AWS Standard) – which drives, recognises and rewards good water stewardship performance.

With AWS and WWF, Mondi developed a Group water stewardship standard that is designed to set out how its mills will use operational and catchment-based context to determine contextually appropriate levels of water stewardship responses. This work was guided by the AWS Standard and considers each of Mondi’s mills’ exposure to water-related risks using WWF’s Water Risk Filter.

“Water is a shared resource, so while we depend on it for our manufacturing processes, we recognise that other users need it too. Taking a landscape or catchment level approach to our forests and water management has always been a core part of our approach. Having efficient practices in place now will minimise risks as water continues to come under pressure and collaboration is key for us to tackle global challenges. We can now continue to roll out the Group water stewardship standard across our operations as the next step,” Gladys Naylor, Group Head of Sustainable Development, Mondi.

“We are delighted to welcome Mondi as an AWS member, joining the now more than 140 organisations at the forefront of water stewardship. At AWS we see membership as both a demonstration of commitment to the principles of water stewardship, and a practical way of strengthening internal performance on water-related goals and sustainability ambitions. We are excited to welcome Mondi into our alliance and look forward to the contributions they can make in building a truly global, multi-stakeholder collaboration working towards a water-secure world,” said Scott McCready, Director of Outreach & Engagement at AWS.

Earlier this year, Mondi launched its ten year action plan on sustainability, Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030), designed to tackle sustainability issues across the value chain. Part of its commitments include safeguarding biodiversity and water resources.

Last year, Mondi secured a place on CDP’s ‘Triple A List’ for tackling climate change as well as acting to protect forests and water security. From a field of 5,800+, Mondi is one of only 10 companies worldwide recognised for global environmental leadership.

Source: Company Press Release