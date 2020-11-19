The “Ansbach 2020” project, an investment worth €30m, is in its final stages of completion and is meeting its customers' needs with innovative sustainable packaging solutions

Mondi Ansbach steps up its customer proposition by offering more sustainable packaging solutions. (Credit: Mondi)

Last year, Mondi, a leading global packaging and paper manufacturer, announced that it would expand its existing plant in Ansbach, Southern Germany, to become the largest heavy-duty corrugated cardboard plant in Europe.

The “Ansbach 2020” project, an investment worth €30m, is in its final stages of completion and is meeting its customers’ needs with innovative sustainable packaging solutions.

The plant successfully installed state of the art machinery, including a new corrugator, die-cutting-machine, inline-machine, paper storage, shipping facility, waste processing facility and intralogistics system. The investment is strengthening the plants position as the go-to-expert for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions in the region. Furthermore, the updated machinery results in less energy consumption and reduces the carbon footprint of the plant.

“With this investment we have been able to broaden our sector expertise offering to include not only the automotive sectors but also expand into the the construction supply, sports and leisure industry, delivering quality sustainable packaging goods,” Markus Skiba, Managing Director, Mondi Wellpappe Ansbach.

The improvements delivered by this investment include:

Increased production capacity, leading to shorter delivery times to customers

Broader range of corrugated solutions for more specialised customer uses

Enhanced product quality

The investment also includes a Customer Innovation Centre, which will offer facilities for workshops, product development, optimisation and product presentations.This hub will lead to further innovation and testing of packaging solutions to reduce their enviornmental impact and will mark the project completion in 2021.

Mondi Wellpappe Ansbach is the home of award-winning packaging solutions. In 2020, the plant developed two ScanStar award-winning transportation packaging solutions for Volvo. The team works closely with its automotive industry customers to create value-added corrugated solutions that protect heavy-duty goods such as brake boosters and headlamps, while improving processes and logistics. The ScanStar jury especially highlighted the factors cost-effectiveness, sustainability, stability and improvement in work ergonomics.

Source: Company Press Release