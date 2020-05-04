The outer packaging of RITZ product showed that the product is Cheese variety, but the individually-wrapped product contained in the package is Peanut Butter variety

Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size. (Credit: Mondelēz Global LLC)

Mondelēz Global has voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size product in the US, due to the undeclared peanut on the outer packaging.

The company has initiated a recall of RITZ product, as its outer packaging showed that the product is Cheese variety, but the individually-wrapped product contained in the package is Peanut Butter variety.

The outer carton features an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product “May contain peanuts”

According to the company, the outer carton features an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product “May contain peanuts.”

The inner package includes 16, 1.35oz. individually-wrapped six-cracker sandwiches, which are labelled as RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and declare peanut as an ingredient.

Mondelēz claimed that people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if the product is consumed.

The recall is strictly restricted to the RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product, and no other RITZ products or the company’s products in any other geographies outside the US are affected by the recall, said the recall.

Mondelēz has also reported that there have been no reports of injury or illness reported to the company to date linked to the recall, said the company.

The company is carrying out recalling with the coordination of the US Food and Drug Administration.

