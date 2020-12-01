Coors Light, packaged in Ball’s recyclable aluminium cup, is an official domestic beer at the Allegiant Stadium

Brewing company Molson Coors has entered into an agreement with aluminium packaging solutions provider Ball to provide Coors Light beer in infinitely recyclable aluminium cups at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the US.

Coors Light, brewed by Molson Coors, is an official domestic beer at the Allegiant Stadium.

Molson Coors’s Hop Valley is an official craft beer and Vizzy is an official hard seltzer at the stadium.

Ball Aluminium Cup has been designed to meet increasing consumer demand for more sustainable options.

The aluminium cup is lightweight, sturdy and cool to the touch and delivers an elevated experience, in addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths.

It can also be customised with logos and graphics, as per the requirement.

Molson Coors North America licencing and partnerships director Adam Dettman said: “We’re proud to continue this history by partnering with Ball to ultimately provide fans with an eco-conscious experience, and a built-in piece of memorabilia that guests can take home after enjoying a game or event at Allegiant Stadium.”

Upon the commencement of activities at Allegiant Stadium, Molson Coors will offer 100,000 of the 20-ounce aluminum cups in the club seats during all events.

With this partnership, Allegiant Stadium joins professional football stadiums that offer Ball Aluminum Cup at scale, said the company.

Ball stated that aluminium is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, with aluminium cans and cups being easily recycled.

Ball global beverage packaging chief operating officer Daniel Fisher said: “We introduced the aluminum cup to meet the growing demand for more sustainable packaging choices, and we’re excited that our partnership with Coors Light will give fans visiting Allegiant Stadium an opportunity to further their efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle.”

Ball provides sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, in addition to aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the US government.