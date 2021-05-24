Samsung Biologics will use an advanced production line for aseptic fill-finish, labelling, and packaging of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna and Samsung Biologics have collaborated for fill-finish manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccine. (Credit: Samsung Biologics)

Biotechnology company Moderna has agreed with Samsung Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing company (CDMO), for fill-finish manufacturing of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Under the manufacturing services and supply agreement, Samsung Biologics will offer large scale and commercial fill-finish manufacturing for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine called mRNA-1273.

Moderna chief technical operations and quality officer Juan Andres said: “We are pleased to partner with Samsung Biologics for this fill and finish manufacturing, which will help us continue to scale up our manufacturing capacity outside of the US.”

The technology transfer will begin at Samsung Biologics’ facilities in Incheon, South Korea, upon execution of the deal.

Samsung Biologics will use an advanced production line at the facilities for aseptic fill-finish, labelling, and packaging of millions of doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

With plans to start in the third quarter this year, the vaccine doses will be supplied to markets outside the US.

Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said: “This vaccine is paramount to people around the world in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and we truly appreciate our client Moderna for entrusting and choosing to partner with Samsung Biologics for the fill and finish of this important vaccine.

“Due to the high level of urgency in supplying the vaccine to the global population, we have set immediate action plans and schedule to make mRNA-1273 available for commercial distribution in the early second half of 2021.”

In March this year, Moderna collaborated with Baxter BioPharma Solutions for fill/finish manufacturing of its Covid-19 vaccine in the US.