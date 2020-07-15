The new laminator will be set-up in a tandem configuration together with the first CL 750DA laminator, which was bought a couple of years back

Modern Gravure Indonesia owner Elvin Tjandra with Alton Risnandi, Director. (Credit: BOBST.)

Modern Gravure Indonesia, a flexible packaging manufacturer, has invested in CL 750DA laminator from Bobst to expand its converting capabilities and meet the increasing demand.

The new laminator will be installed in a tandem configuration together with the first CL 750DA laminator that was bought a couple of years back.

The CL 750DA tandem laminator 1350 mm in web width is claimed to be the first of its kind in South-East Asia and is planned to be installation in the fourth quarter of the year.

Bobst said that the new machine is expected to increase Modern Gravure’s production of high-quality flexible packaging for the medium to high-end market.

Additionally, the tandem configuration allows the two machines to function completely separately to produce two separated duplex structures or to function together so to produce triplex structures in one pass.

Some of the features of CL 750DA multi-technology laminator

Modern Gravure Indonesia owner Elvin Tjandra said: “We are building our future growth on BOBST technology and chose the CL 750DA again, because we want to expand our laminating capacity further.

“With its multi-technology capability, this machine gives us the high flexibility we need and enable us to differentiate our production and extend our reach into high performance triplex laminated flexible packaging applications. The new tandem set up will be a game changer for us.”

With speeds up to 450 m/min (1476 ft/min), the CL 750DA duplex laminator enables fast changeovers and ease of operation.

Featuring sleeve technology and shaftless winders, the multi-technology laminator is equipped with automatic turret-type winders and has a flat drying tunnel with motorized rollers.

