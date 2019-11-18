Mitsui is focusing on the reduction of plastic waste generated in the flexible packaging materials sector

Image: Pellets made from film that has had printing removed. Photo: courtesy of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Japanese chemicals company Mitsui Chemicals has commenced demonstration testing for material recycling of packaging materials.

The flexible packaging materials are generally used in food packaging applications.

The company is mainly focusing on the flexible packaging materials sector, which is said to be the largest application for the firm’s business in polyolefin resins and films.

Mitsui intends to develop a sustainable system that can reduce plastic waste by turning recycled resin back into film

The firm has begun demonstration testing for a system, which will take plastic waste created from the film production and printing processes. Later, it will be recycled into a new film that can be used as a flexible packaging material.

Launched in August, the project is being conducted in conjunction with The Gravure Cooperative Association of Japan

In January 2020, the Japanese chemicals company will also launch roll-to-roll technology, which will help clean printed film and remove printing from said film.

The company will also test the technology’s capability to recycle film into a regenerated resin, which features stable quality. It can be reused as a raw material for flexible packaging.

Mitsui is also planning to commercialise this model for material recycling and expand its scope to include plastic waste from lamination through to pouch production, filling and consumption.

The Japanese chemicals company will also involve in the development of mono-material packaging to improve recyclability and product quality, as well as develop compatibilising technologies to generate quality regenerated resin.

In 2017, Mitsui Chemicals, along with Bilcare, launched Chemipearl XSP water-based heat seal coating for pharmaceutical blister packaging in India.

Mitsui developed XSP series of Chemipearl, which serve as an alternative to existing solvent-based heat seal coatings that contain up to 80% of organic solvent.