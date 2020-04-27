The DIN ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety management "AGM" replaces the BS OHSAS 18001:2007 standard

Mitsubishi HiTec Paper has received seal of approval from BG RCI. (Credit: Mitsubishi HiTec Paper)

Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH, with its Bielefeld and Flensburg locations, is the first company in the paper industry to receive the “Safe with a System” seal of approval from the BG RCI: the professional association for raw materials and the chemical industry. At the same time, the company has been certified for occupational health and safety management (“AGM”) in accordance with DIN ISO 45001:2018.

The DIN ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety management “AGM” replaces the BS OHSAS 18001:2007 standard, which was withdrawn in 2018 and was mainly used by companies in the chemicals, paper and sugar sectors. The new standard now also requires the assessment of risks and opportunities and a proactive prevention approach, thus increasing the demands on senior and middle management. When companies are preparing for assessment for the “Safe with a System” seal of approval with the additional module DIN ISO 45001, certain legal requirements have to be met and competence criteria for employees, whose participation play an important role, have to be determined.

Managing Director Dr. Martin Schreer is convinced that “If you think about the safety and health of your employees from the outset, you will achieve more for your company and your economic success in the long term. This assessment and the certification of our occupational health and safety management are logical steps for us to further advance occupational safety in our company. Our exemplary company integration management, which was awarded the “Action Alliance Schleswig-Holstein”, ideally complements the “AGM” system.”

The new DIN ISO 45001 certification is another component of the voluntary compliance system at Mitsubishi HiTec Paper. At the same time, the monitoring audits of the integrated management systems DIN EN ISO 9001 (quality management), DIN EN ISO 14001 (environmental management) and DIN EN ISO 50001 (energy management) have been carried out successfully for both locations. Regular certifications by the independent auditors from TÜV Nord underscore the high demands that Mitsubishi HiTec Paper places on itself in order to continue to be a reliable partner for customers.

Source: Company Press Release