The new PCC for lower-performing ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and talc will enable customers to produce brighter, higher quality paper at a lower cost

Minerals Technologies to build satellite PCC plant for Satia Industries. (Credit: Michal Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Minerals Technologies (MTI) has signed an agreement with Satia Industries to construct a satellite precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) facility at its paper mill in the Indian state of Punjab.

The facility, which is scheduled to commence operations in the second quarter of 2021, will have capacity to produce 42,000 metric tons of PCC per annum. PCC is a speciality pigment for filling and coating high-quality paper.

MTI said that the construction of the new PCC facility for lower-performing ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and talc will enable the customers to produce brighter, higher quality paper at a lower cost.

Specialty Minerals and Refractories Group president D.J. Monagle III said: “Satia Industries is an innovative paper company, and we are pleased that they have recognised the value of our PCC technology in their fine paper grades.

“Our PCC will be used as a paper filler to improve brightness, opacity and bulk, and to reduce costs for the papermaker.

“This represents our eighth satellite in India, one of the fastest-growing regions for deploying our PCC technology, and continues our geographic growth in Asia.”

In 2014, MTI has agreed to construct a satellite PCC plant in Zhejiang Province, China for Zhejiang Zhengda Paper Group.

MTI created satellite concept to manufacture and deliver PCC on-site at paper mills

The firm produces and markets a wide range of speciality mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products as well as the related systems and services.

In 1986, MTI has created the satellite concept to manufacture and deliver PCC on-site at paper mills

Currently, the firm has 55 satellite plants in operation or under construction across the world and serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries.