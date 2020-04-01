Featuring Gel Dispensing Printing technology, the 3DGD-1800 printer provides three times the processing speed of conventional FFF (fused filament fabrication)-type[1] 3D printers, producing a 70.8-inch high figure in just seven hours

Mimaki USA has expanded 3D printer offerings with 3DGD-1800 model. (Credit: Mimaki USA, Inc.)

Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, today introduced the Mimaki 3DGD-1800 large-scale 3D printer for creating dimensional displays for a variety of applications. It joins the company’s 3DUJ-553 full-color and 3DFF-222 tabletop models for a full range of 3D print technologies available from Mimaki USA.

About the Mimaki 3DGD-1800 printer

Featuring Gel Dispensing Printing technology, the 3DGD-1800 printer provides three times the processing speed of conventional FFF (fused filament fabrication)-type[1] 3D printers, producing a 70.8-inch high figure in just seven hours. It’s assembly-based design enables creation of massive objects exceeding the size of the formation area, and its dual-head configuration provides for simultaneous output of two different structures, reducing production time.

The 3DGD-1800 can produce objects with a hollow interior much faster than conventional 3D printers because it does not require support material for the interior structure, which can later accommodate infill material or be left open. The light-transmittable material lends itself to applications that are internally illuminated using LED modules. Software is included for effortless 3D object creation, and standard 3D file formats are supported.

Wide range of stunning 3D applications

The 3DGD-1800 printer can be used to create interior-illuminated signage, museum / POP / window displays, channel letters and logos, entertainment promotions, interior design elements, event decoration, movie sets and props, product mock-ups, vacuum molds, and more. Its surface can be decorated with output from Mimaki inkjet printers, offering a complete solution for 3D printing of large-scale objects. Specialty graphics producers can add a Mimaki 3DUJ-553 full-color 3D printer or a 3DFF-222 as supplementary printers for producing smaller, fine-detail 3D figures and models.

Leading the sign graphics industry in 2D and 3D printing

The large-scale 3DGD-1800 printer complements Mimaki’s full-color and desktop models for a full range of 3D printing technologies available for print service providers and specialty graphics producers. Along with a full range of 2D printing technologies – including roll-based and flatbed formats; plus eco-solvent, UV-LED, and digital textile processes – Mimaki now offers more two- and three-dimensional printing solutions than any other global wide-format digital printing technology company.

Availability

The 3DGD-1800 printer is available now through Mimaki USA.

Source: Company Press Release