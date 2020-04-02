The M-64s Traffic Sign Printer, the 64-inch wide ColorPainter M-64s Graphics Printer, and the 104-inch wide H3-104s Grand Format Printer

Mimaki USA has added ColorPainter Series of wide-format printers to its line-up. (Credit: Mimaki USA, Inc.)

Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, today announced the ColorPainter Series printers have been integrated into the company’s offerings. This follows the January 2020 announcement from Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan) concluding an exclusive international sales agreement for the distribution of OKI Data’s ColorPainter™ printers, consumables, and maintenance parts.

Three models join the Mimaki USA line-up

Mimaki USA will be offering three models for sale: the 64-inch wide ColorPainter

M-64s Traffic Sign Printer, the 64-inch wide ColorPainter M-64s Graphics Printer, and the 104-inch wide H3-104s Grand Format Printer. Each of these models features photorealistic quality and production print speeds; Dynamic Dot Printing Technology to control and optimize dot size and density; SX or 3MTM SX eco-solvent inksets with extended-CMYK configuration options; and outdoor durability with comprehensive warranties with and without lamination to support any application.

ColorPainter M-64s Traffic Sign Printer

Unique among the new series is the ColorPainter M-64s Traffic Sign Printer, an application-specific model that can help print service providers expand their business to serve a continuous need for traffic, wayfinding and safety signage.

In addition to the features found in the Graphics model, the Traffic Sign Printer supports SX spot inks in seven approved traffic colors: red, green, blue, brown, black, yellow and orange. It includes special media handling features for thicker films designed for outdoor traffic signage. The Traffic Sign Printer models can print directly to variety of retro-reflective sheeting grades. The combination of SX inks and approved films provides up to a 10-year warranty for maximum durability, and is ASTM[1] and MUTCD[2] compliant.

Availability

The above ColorPainter Series models are available now through select authorized Mimaki Dealers.

Source: Company Press Release