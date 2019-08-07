Milaha will continue to recycle its waste paper with the support from Elite Paper Recycling

Image: Officials from Milaha and Elite Paper Recycling during agreement signing ceremony. Photo: courtesy of Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C.

Qatar-based maritime and logistics company Milaha has announced a partnership with Elite Paper Recycling to promote environmental sustainability and recycling across all their programmes and activities.

Under the terms of the agreement, Milaha will continue to recycle its waste paper with the support of Elite Paper Recycling.

Elite will be responsible for delivering recycling cages, collect recyclable materials, and recycle waste paper in an eco-friendly manner.

The deal aims to promote environmental sustainability

Commenting on the agreement, Milaha support services executive vice-president Saleh Abdullah Al Haroon said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement, which falls in line with our corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy of integrating the principles of sustainability and environmental practices into our daily local and business operations.”

Additionally, the two companies will jointly develop and organise initiatives to help increase awareness on protecting the environment through sustainable practices.

Elite Paper Recycling chairman Abdallah Al Suwaidisaid: “We are very happy to sign this partnership with Milaha today; as an SME, we are keen to join efforts with Qatar’s national carriers, to use their platforms and exchange their services.

“In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, Elite Paper Recycling has launched mega public awareness projects such as ‘The Eco Dome’ and the ‘Green Fleet’, as part of our overall communication strategy.

“We are committed to deploy recycling dumpsters at all Milaha premises as part of the public awareness on the environment and sustainability toward a better future for the community in Qatar.”

The agreement also calls on the two firms to engage in other future collaborations on various levels, launching green initiatives and raising awareness of a recycling culture through different types of activities throughout the year.

Qatar-based Elite Paper Recycling is claimed to be the only paper manufacturing company in the country. It recycles all types of waste paper.