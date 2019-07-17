Middleby Corporation announced the acquisition of Packaging Progressions for undislcosed amount. The company has $30m in annual revenues.

Image: Middleby has acquired Packaging Progressions. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

Pacproinc is a market leader in automated packaging technologies for customers in the protein and bakery segments.

Specifically, their interleaving, underleaving, stacking, and card dispensing systems allow customers to automate production, increase throughput and efficiency, reduce downtime and production costs, enhance product quality and presentation while improving food and employee safety.

“Pacproinc has been very successful in the development of highly-engineered, proprietary equipment that automates bacon, deli meat, fresh beef patty, protein alternative patty and pizza crust food processing lines. They have built a reputation as an innovative leader,” said Middleby CEO Tim FitzGerald.

“The Pacproinc solutions are highly complementary to our existing processing technologies and will enable Middleby to supply a more complete system to customers and further extend our offerings in new and fast growing categories.”

