Image: Metsä Board will showcase its new plastic-free eco-barrier paperboard for food and food service end-uses at FachPack 2019. Photo: courtesy of Metsä Group.

Metsä Board, the leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and part of Metsä Group, will be highlighting its newly launched plastic-free eco-barrier paperboard at FachPack 2019.

Metsä Board’s comprehensive range of lightweight premium paperboards, including folding boxboards, white kraftliners and food service boards, will be on show complemented by innovative packaging designs.

New eco-barrier paperboard, MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB, has a medium barrier against moisture and grease, which makes it especially suitable for food and food service packaging.

Furthermore, since the eco-barrier board is plastic-free, it does not require a plastic separation process making it easy and cost-efficient to recycle.

PackageLab at Metsä Board’s stand will also be presenting innovative designs and showing the possibilities the lightweight paperboards can offer. Metsä Board’s packaging design experts will be present to discuss the latest packaging design solutions with visitors.

Source: Company Press Release