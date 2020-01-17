MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB eco-barrier paperboard offers suitable grease and moisture resistance

Chocolate producer Kultasuklaa has selected Metsä Board’s eco-barrier paperboard (Credit: Metsä Group)

Finnish chocolate producer Kultasuklaa has selected Metsä Board’s eco-barrier paperboard for the package, as part of its sustainable efforts.

MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB is a new eco-barrier paperboard that is free from plastic, as well as delivers required grease and moisture resistance.

The paperboard, which is safe for direct food contact applications, offers better brightness and smooth surface with advanced printability.

The easily recyclable MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB is safe for direct food contact applications

The easily recyclable MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB eco-barrier paperboard requires no plastic separation, as it is plastic-free.

MetsäBoard offers pleasing touch and feel due to the application of a soft touch varnish and hot foil.

Kultasuklaa chocolate entrepreneur and owner Juri Kaskela said: “The packaging does justice, not only to cocoa as a raw material, but also to the pralines which are pulled out from the side of the heart-shaped packaging; this reinforces the product as a luxury gift and creates a feeling of pleasure and high quality.

“The new design and use of the eco-barrier board has also achieved our objective of reducing the plastic content whilst protecting the delicate nature of the pralines inside.”

Featuring an advanced structure, Kultasuklaa’s four-praline box’s external packaging is made from a single piece of paperboard that forms a heart.

The eco-barrier paperboard on the inner surface of the packaging protects the pralines. A single piece of eco-barrier paperboard has been used to make the grid, which keeps the pralines in place and separate.

Prem and Cadpack converted the new packaging for Kultasuklaa in Finland.

Metsä Board EMEA and APAC packaging services director Ilkka Harju said: “By working in partnership with Kultasuklaa on this exquisite project, we have created a new functional heart-shaped box design that is eye-catching, but also protects the contents and reduces the plastic content.”

In September 2019, Metsä Board launched a new plastic-free eco-barrier paperboard for food and foodservice applications.

Metsä Board, a business unit of Metsä Group, is a producer of premium fresh fibre paperboard products such as folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners.