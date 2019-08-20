Alliance Gobelet Carton is an association of four paperboard cup producers and two paperboard producers

Image: Metsä Board has participated in paperboard cup collection initiative in France. Photo: courtesy of Metsä Group.

Fresh fibre paperboards producer Metsä Board has participated in paperboard cup collection initiative in France.

Metsä Board is one of the founding members of Alliance Gobelet Carton, which was created in the spring to conduct a pilot for the collection and recycling of paperboard cups in France.

Collection and recycling of paperboard cups in France

Alliance Gobelet Carton, an association of four paperboard cup producers and two paperboard producers, intends to start first collections with partnering restaurants.

The alliance is planning to create a collection system for the recycling of paperboard cups. It aims to bring together cup producers, paperboard suppliers, cup users and the recycling sector.

Participants in the scheme will be provided with a collection box, which can take up to 750 cups.

The alliance will start the piloting of the collection system with selected fast-food restaurants and vending machine companies in France in the coming weeks.

Metsä Board sales manager Laurence Sovran said: “Paperboard cups can be collected after use, recycled and used as valuable raw material when producing new packaging products. This is what we intend to demonstrate through the pilot project and to create a model that can be widened to more extensive use.”

Earlier this year, Metsä Board introduced a new eco-barrier paperboard for food service applications.

MetsäBoard Pro FSB EB1 is a bio-based, recyclable and biodegradable paperboard developed for use with foods that need grease resistance up to KIT level 5.

In June this year, Metsä Board also announced that it will build a paperboard and packaging excellence centre in Äänekoski, Finland.

The new centre will combine packaging design and R&D excellence under one roof to help develop new paperboard and packaging solutions for the future.

Metsä Board is involved in the production of premium paperboards, including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners.