Metsä Board develops new golf ball gift pack featuring Moomin characters. (Credit: METSÄ BOARD.)

Finnish fresh fibre paperboards producer Metsä Board has developed a sustainable Moomin golf ball gift pack.

The lightweight, strong and recyclable new gift pack features the Moomin characters that are printed on the packaging sleeve.

The new packaging, which is made from MetsäBoard Natural FBB folding boxboard, is an all-white N-flute corrugated board that is produced from MetsäBoard Natural WKL Bright.

Golf Coat managing director Aki Kuivaniemi said: “We wanted the packaging to be both appealing and luxurious, and also as sustainable as possible.

“It is important that we take the environment into consideration in everything we do from the product to its packaging.”

Metsä Board said that the new packaging is composed of the same white kraftliner for all layers with gold foil on the lid.

New packaging is manufactured by Cadpack

Finnish firm Cadpack has manufactured the new packaging and has also participated in the design process of the package.

Metsä Board Packaging Services EMEA and APAC director Ilkka Harju said: “Our aim was to create a packaging that both protects its contents and also displays the products inside as well as possible. We also considered the unboxing experience and that it conveys the feeling of luxury.”

