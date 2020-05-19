MetsäBoard offers the Express Board service through locations in the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain

Metsä Board has introduced new Express Board folding boxboard grades. (Credit: Metsä Group)

Fresh fibre paperboards producer Metsä Board has expanded its Express Board product portfolio with the addition of new grades.

The new folding boxboard grades include MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB eco-barrier paperboard, MetsäBoard Natural FBB uncoated folding boxboard, and MetsäBoard Pro FBB OBAfree.

Metsä Board provides new folding boxboard grades via the Express Board service

Metsä Board is offering the new folding boxboard grades through the Express Board service.

The company has designed the Express Board service for sheet orders with short lead times, as well as for smaller order quantities.

Under the service, Metsä Board offers a range of sheet sizes from a comprehensive cutter reel stock.

The company provides the Express Board service through locations in the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain.

Metsä Board FBB EMEA sales vice president Neil Fox said: “The Express Board service helps our customers respond to last-minute orders and short-term promotions which are more and more common in the unpredictable world we live in today.

“The expansion to include MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB, MetsäBoard Natural FBB and MetsäBoard Pro FBB OBAfree means that all our FBB grades are now available via our Express Board service.”

In April, Metsä Board announced that it has developed a new perfume packaging for Finnish luxury fragrance brand Nakuna Helsinki’s new perfume series.

Metsä Board claimed that it has developed the new non-plastic and glueless packaging that is fully recyclable.

Metsä Board has expertise in the production of premium lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards, and white kraftliners for consumer goods packaging, as well as retail-ready and food service applications.