Metsä Board and Esbottle develop eco-friendly paper cup for party drinks. (Credit: METSÄ GROUP.)

Finnish fresh fibre paperboards producer Metsä Board, along with Finnish start-up company Esbottle, is developing a new concept for an ecological paperboard flute cup for celebration drinks.

The firm said that the design of the new paperboard flute cup meets the need to reduce the use of plastic.

The new paperboard cup offers a stylish design for party drinks, lightweight and is easy to transport and recycle. It can also be personalised using traditional printing methods and special effects.

Metsä Board said that the new design and the innovative shape of the paper cup are created in collaboration between Esbottle and the packaging design team from Metsä Board.

The new paperboard cup consists of two parts

Metsä Board Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and APAC packaging services director Ilkka Harju said: “Together with Esbottle, we are now testing the concept and researching material options, while exploring the market interest and other potential uses.

“I think this innovative paperboard cup is an excellent example of combining paperboard potential, design and new technology in an ecological way.”

The classic flute shape design features two parts allowing the cup and base sections to be stored one inside the other that enables the efficiency to transport and recycle.

Espoo-based start-up Esbottle develops innovative, responsible and high-quality solutions for the beverage and food industry.

Recently, Metsä Board has expanded its Express Board product portfolio with the addition of three new grades.

The new eco-barrier paperboard grades include MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB, uncoated folding boxboard MetsäBoard Natural FBB and MetsäBoard Pro FBB OBA-free are now available with enhanced availability and quick lead times via the Express Board service.