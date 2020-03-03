The package was made using MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright lightweight folding boxboard

Metsä Board designs new Arctic Blue Gin package with holographic Northern Lights flare. Credit: Metsä Board.

Fresh fibre paperboards producer Metsä Board has designed a new Arctic Blue Gin package with holographic Northern Lights flare for Finland-based spirit company Arctic Brands Group.

The package was made using MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright lightweight folding boxboard.

Metsä Board stated that it designed the package structure, the original graphics, and the embossing.

The company stated that the Northern Lights image was made by printing on top of Envirofoil, a plastic-free, holographic metallisation effect. It was designed by the paper converter, Hazen.

Envirofoil uses 1% of the aluminium of traditional foil laminates

According to Metsä Board, Envirofoil uses 1% aluminium foil, which is claimed to be cost-effective and sustainable.

Metsä Board Americas packaging services director Mark Beamesderfer said: “We wanted to convey an image of a clean, crisp winter’s night highlighted by the flaming exotic Northern Lights.

“Producing such highly challenging print requires a lot from the material. Smoothness and stiffness is required, so the paperboard properties had to offer a uniform smooth surface, crease and fold exceptionally well, and provide economic and environmental superiority.”

In January, Finnish chocolate producer Kultasuklaa had selected Metsä Board’s eco-barrier paperboard for the package, as part of its sustainable efforts.

MetsäBoard Prime FBB EB is a new eco-barrier paperboard that is free from plastic, as well as delivers required grease and moisture resistance.

The paperboard, which is safe for direct food contact applications, offers better brightness and smooth surface with advanced printability.

Metsä Board is involved in the production of premium paperboards, including folding boxboards, foodservice boards and white kraftliners.

The company’s lightweight paperboards can be used in different applications, including consumer goods, retail-ready and foodservice packaging.