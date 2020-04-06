eLab Pro also works alongside VDP PDF products including Harlequin VariData, STEPZ by Hybrid Software and Variegator by Xitron

Meteor’s eLab Pro industrial inkjet RIP. (Credit: Meteor Inkjet Ltd)

Meteor Inkjet takes digital printing of labels, packaging and books to a new level with the launch of eLab Pro, a scalable industrial inkjet RIP solution in a complete, plug and play package.

Powered by Harlequin, the world’s fastest RIP, eLab Pro builds upon the success of Meteor’s eLab, an essential RIP configuration tool. Designed for developers of industrial inkjet systems, eLab Pro works seamlessly with Meteor’s inkjet printhead drive electronics and software offering an attractive, intuitive graphical user interface with the ability to command the RIP directly from the print controller or printer Digital Front End (DFE). Including an out-of-the box DFE and a comprehensive set of ready-made configurations such as QR code generation with variable data imposition, print system builders can be up and running in minutes.

eLab Pro delivers all the benefits people have come to expect from Meteor including integrated, ultra-fast access to ScreenPro, a multi-level screening engine developed by sister company Global Graphics Software that corrects inkjet print imperfections, and MetCal, wizard-driven software that automates printer calibration and runs Meteor’s exclusive nozzle-out compensation technologies. eLab Pro also works alongside popular VDP PDF products including Harlequin VariData, STEPZ by Hybrid Software and Variegator by Xitron.

Operating efficiently on the same PC as MetPrint or any DFE running Meteor’s PrintEngine, eLab Pro can significantly reduce the cost of computing power and switches for industrial print applications. Used together with a spectrophotometer (not included) and ICC profile creation software such as that provided by ColorLogic or X-Rite, colour management and precision spot colour matching capabilities are available. For the ultimate in high-speed book printing or adding variable data to labels and packaging, eLab Pro is available with Meteor’s Scalable RIP Farm where multiple RIPS run in parallel.

Clive Ayling, Meteor’s managing director comments, “After an enormously successful beta test period, we’re excited to launch eLab Pro which is available immediately. This is the perfect tool for industrial inkjet customers, with a great GUI and a seamless interface to any Meteor-based workflow.”

Jonathan “JW” Wilson, Meteor’s head of business development adds, “Existing eLab customers will be pleased to know that we’ve made it extremely easy to upgrade to eLab Pro with complete access to all previously developed configuration files. Customers can contact me or their local account manager for upgrade details.”

Source: Company Press Release