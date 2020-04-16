Meridian has expertise in the production of advanced adhesives and sealant technologies

Meridian Adhesives Group has announced the acquisition of John P. Kummer’s adhesives division. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Meridian Adhesives Group has announced the acquisition of the adhesives division of John P. Kummer for an undisclosed sum.

In Europe, JPK supplies specialty products for its customers in the medical and electronic markets.

John P. Kummer managing director Nicolas Schwarz said: “Our positive reputation in the market combined with the technical support of Meridian will offer our clients the best of both worlds.”

JPK distributes materials suitable for the production of medical devices and optical materials, as well as semiconductors, hybrid microelectronics and circuit/electronic assembly across the European market.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Meridian will combine JPK’s adhesives division with its Epoxy Technology Europe

Meridian will combine JPK’s adhesives division with its Epoxy Technology Europe Limited to create Epoxy Technology Europe GmbH.

JPK’s equipment division that serves the semiconductor and related industries is said to be not affected by this deal and will run business operations as a separate entity.

Meridian Adhesives Group CEO Daniel Pelton said: “We are extremely pleased to have the adhesives business of John P. Kummer joining our international team.

“We are looking forward to growing our business more aggressively in the European market with Epoxy Technology Europe GmbH leading the way.”

Meridian Adhesives Group is engaged in the manufacturing of advanced adhesives and sealant technologies.

The company’s portfolio is comprised of solutions such as specialty epoxy, polyurethane, hot melt and hybrid adhesives that can be used in medical, electronics, construction and infrastructure applications.

In April, S-One Labels & Packaging has collaborated with Cyngient, a provider of inks, coatings and adhesives for the flexographic, digital and commercial printing industries, to provide vital products to the narrow-web marketplace.

The collaboration allows S-OneLP to provide Cyngient’s portfolio of narrow-web UV/LED inks, functional coatings and HYPERcure and HYPERcolor cold-foil adhesives for shrink sleeve and label applications.