The companies’ range of products include adhesives, encapsulants, coatings, UV-curing technology and dispensing equipment

Meridian Adhesives Group acquires GENTEC and FT Polymer. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the acquisition of GENTEC and FT Polymer, two European-based adhesive suppliers for the electronics, medical, aerospace and automotive industries.

The companies’ range of products include adhesives, encapsulants, coatings, UV-curing technology and dispensing equipment. The two companies will be joining Meridian’s Electronics Division and working directly with Epoxy Technology Europe under the guidance of Nicolas Schwarz, Managing Director.

“After years of working with GENTEC and FT Polymer, we are excited to have these two well-established companies joining Meridian,” said Schwarz. “I am looking forward to the expertise they will bring to our Electronics Division.”

Both GENTEC and FT Polymer have long-standing reputations as leading partners with Meridian’s Electronics Division, which is comprised of Epoxy Technology, Inc., Epoxy Technology Europe, and Epoxies, Etc. GENTEC currently serves Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg, while FT Polymer serves France, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

“GENTEC and FT Polymer are trusted names in the electronic adhesives market in Europe,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. “Adding them to our fast-growing Electronics Division will only serve to strengthen our team and enhance our global footprint. We are pleased to have them join us.”

The Electronics Division of Meridian Adhesives Group provides high technology products with experienced technical support. Epoxy, urethane, silicone and UV materials that are manufactured by Epoxy Technology and Epoxies, Etc. have been used in some of the most demanding applications. These companies are trusted partners of organizations throughout the world.

Source: Company Press Release