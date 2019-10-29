Melco has committed to reduce the use of problematic plastics and promote circular economy across its global operations

Image: Melco has committed to eliminate single use plastic bottles by the end of 2019. Photo: courtesy of Willfried Wende from Pixabay.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced that it will eliminate single-use plastic (SUP) bottles across its employee areas by the end of this year.

The hospitality and integrated resort company is claimed to be the industry’s only company to be included in the first New Plastics Economy Global Commitment 2019 Progress Report.

Melco is continuously supporting the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, which was initiated by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme.

The company has pledged to minimise the use of problematic plastic, as well as implement circular economy across its global operations, including at its integrated resorts City of Dreams Macau, Studio City, Altira Macau, and City of Dreams Manila.

Melco has replaced SUP water bottles with refill/drinking stations

Melco progress report’s major points comprise of the anticipated achievement of the commitment to eliminate all SUP bottles across its employee areas by the end of this year.

The company has replaced SUP water bottles with refill/drinking stations, helping to save around 244,000 bottles per year and represent 3.5 tonnes of PET plastic.

Melco will continue to focus on the development of a roadmap to minimise SUP. It will cover amenities such as kits, garbage bags, plastic bottles, straws, disposable food and beverage (F&B) containers and utensils.

The company is replacing SUP F&B containers and cutlery with non-plastic alternatives for the reduction of 9.5 tonnes of SUP.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment chief sustainability officer and senior vice president Denise Chen said: “We realize the amount of plastic consumed at integrated resorts is considerable and could make a substantial difference.

“As such, we are pleased to have become the first hospitality and integrated resorts company to sign up to New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, developing roadmaps across our global operations to address the use of single-use plastic (SUP).”

