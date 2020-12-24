Melco has installed the new water refill system in its resort guest rooms as part of its commitment to eliminate single-use plastic (SUP)

Melco Morpheus and City of Dreams, Macau. (Credit: Nordaq Water Filter Systems AB.)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced the installation of a new water refill system in its resort guest rooms to save 14.8 million of plastic bottles per year.

The company develops, owns and operates integrated resorts with entertainment and casino gaming facilities in Asia and Europe.

It has installed the new Nordaq 2000 Refilling System at the City of Dreams resort’s flagship hotel Morpheus, as part of its commitment to eliminate single-use plastic (SUP) and its zero waste resorts goal by 2030.

The refilling system has the capacity to fill 2,000 bottles per hour on-site

The refilling system has the capacity to fill nearly 2,000 bottles with purified water per hour on-site, helping to reduce the usage of plastic bottles in the resort guest rooms.

The company estimates that the latest move will eliminate the production, transportation, and supply of nearly 14.8 million plastic bottles per year, which will significantly minimise plastic waste and its associated carbon footprint.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment senior vice-president and chief sustainability officer Denise Chen said: “We successfully removed 100% of SUP bottles provided in all colleague areas at our resorts in 2019, saving approximately 244,000 bottles per year, equivalent to 3.5 tonnes of PET plastic per year.

“We are pleased to extend these efforts through the Nordaq water refill system for guest room use as we continue to adopt alternative, cutting-edge solutions to not only eliminate the use of SUP but also enhance the guest experience.”

The company is also planning to further install the refill system across its entire property portfolio in Macau, including other hotels at City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau next year.

Last year, Melco announced that it would eliminate single-use plastic (SUP) bottles across its employee areas by the end of 2019.