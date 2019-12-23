Melco has achieved many milestones in its long-term commitment towards reducing the use of problematic plastics and promoting circular economy across its global operations

Photo: courtesy of Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces progress in single-use plastics reduction and its achievement of two important certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as it continues to prioritize sustainability in its operations. Melco is the first integrated resort and hotel operator in the Macao SAR and Hong Kong SAR to receive ISO 41001:2018 for its efforts in facilities management system (FMS). Melco has also attained ISO 50001:2018 for effective energy management systems (EnMS). Both certifications cover the entire portfolio of Melco properties in Macau and Hong Kong, including City of Dreams Macau, Studio City, Altira Macau, Mocha Clubs and Melco’s Macau and Hong Kong corporate headquarter offices.

Furthermore, Melco has achieved several milestones in its long-term commitment towards reducing the use of problematic plastics and promoting circular economy across its global operations. In March 2019, Melco became the first and only hospitality group and integrated resort signatory of New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, a global initiative to tackle plastic waste and pollution, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with UN Environment. To date, the Company has achieved four significant milestones to tackle single use plastic (SUP) waste, including:

1) Replacement of all SUP bottles in employee areas with refill water stations;

2) Replacement of all plastic straws with sustainable alternatives including reusable metal straws and paper straws;

3) Replacement of all SUP F&B containers and utensils with biodegradable, sustainable alternatives including cornstarch, bamboo fiber and paper; and

4) Trialing large shower amenities to replace small SUP amenity bottles at Countdown and Studio City hotels.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to be the first integrated resort operator in the Macau SAR and Hong Kong SAR to attain ISO 41001:2018 for our efforts in facilities management, and to attain ISO 50001:2018 for effective energy management. Melco has adopted effective systems across our properties to provide service excellence to worldwide travelers and visitors in the most sustainable way. We thank our employees, especially our dedicated facilities management and energy management team who make this recognition possible.”

Ms. Denise Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “As a leading integrated resort operator and responsible corporate citizen, we believe it is essential to take action on tackling the issue of plastics pollution. Being sustainable is core to our business strategy and we are making significant progress to reduce the use of problematic single-use plastic and packaging, as well seeking alternative solutions with a concrete roadmap. We strive to protect the environment for our future generations and sustainability will continue to be our key focus across our daily operations, in Macau SAR and beyond.”

International Organization for Standardization (ISO), established in 1947, is an independent, non-governmental, international standards-setting organization that ensures products, services and systems meet a level of quality, safety and efficiency. The certificates demonstrate Melco’s focus on improving safety, health, well-being and productivity of its facilities while ensuring operations become more sustainable through effective environmental and energy management.

Source: Company Press Release