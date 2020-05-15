The new label press allows Megalabel to produce high-quality labels at an affordable cost using digital technology

Durst’s Tau 330 RSC E digital inkjet press installed at Megalabel’s facility in Sao Paulo. (Credit: Durst.)

Brazilian label converter Megalabel has acquired Tau 330 RSC E single-pass digital inkjet label press from Durst, a manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technology.

The new label press has been installed at Megalabel’s facility in Sao Paulo and allows the Brazilian label firm to produce high-quality labels at an affordable cost using digital technology.

Megalabel owner Marcio Romano said: “cost-effective, industrial-scale production at very high-quality and speed will fill the gap between flexo and short-run digital production.

“We closed a deal in practically three days. Knowing that we can count on a service structure, parts and support here in Brazil is an important differential.”

The new inkjet label press has a production capacity of 1,485 square metres per hour

The new Tau 330 RSC E digital press supports print widths up to 330mm and prints at 52 linear meters and with the optional speed upgrade up to 80 linear meters per min.

This enables a production capacity of 1,485 square metres per hour at a print resolution of 1200×1200 dpi.

The new press is designed to produce labels in approximately eight colours that include CMYK, plus White, Violet, Orange and Green and will also be able to covert about 95% of Pantone colours at a lower cost.

Durst GroupLabel & Flexible Packaging Segment manager Helmuth Munter said: “The Durst Tau RSC E brings affordable, industrial-scale digital production to increasing numbers of forward-thinking companies such as Megalabel.

“The fact that we have dedicated teams in Brazil offering direct service, parts and support locally is clearly going to be an increasingly important factor in decision-making going forward as we continue to build our business in South America and further afield.”

In April this year, Belgium converter Label Products has acquired Durst’s Tau 330 RSC E press to continue its organic expansion.