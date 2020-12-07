The printer produces for publishing houses in German-speaking countries, and for large and medium-sized international industrial companies

Screens Inkjet Technology strengthens the ‘mediaprint smart factory’. (Credit: Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions)

German print company Mediaprint solutions has purchased the Screen Truepress Jet 520HD+ to drive its growth plans in digital printing. Screen’s digital printer will play a central role in the company’s so-called ‘smart factory’ set-up to process large numbers of relatively small print runs – fast and effectively. An innovative print services provider, Mediaprint solutions specializes in catalogues, calendars, tech manuals and books, offering print runs from one copy upward.

“We see significant transformation in the digital print market, and seek rapid growth in digital printing,” says Tobias Kaase, Managing Director of Mediaprint solutions. “We’re confident that with Screen as our partner, we’ll achieve our growth targets.”

Kaase adds: “In our mediaprint smart factory, we aim to be able to produce around one million print jobs per year in two years from now.”

The printer produces for publishing houses in German-speaking countries, and for large and medium-sized international industrial companies.

Quality position

“The Screen Truepress Jet 520HD+ solves a major challenge for us,” says Kaase. The company was unable to produce economically in offset printing, especially in the book sector, for small print runs of between one and 500 copies. “This is why we chose inkjet technology,” he explains. Mediaprint solutions already used digital printing machines with toner, but this option was too expensive for books. “Inkjet is significantly more cost-efficient. The Screen Truepress Jet 520HD+ press is about eight times more productive than a sheetfed toner press,” says Kaase.

The 520HD+ can print on standard paper that does not require primer. This is the same paper Mediaprint solutions uses in offset. “It means we can use paper customers are familiar with and at the same time provide a print result similar to offset printing. This gives the 520HD+ a unique position in terms of quality.”

Digitalisation as success factor

Mediaprint solutions says its future business success depends on innovation and digitalisation. “We have a strong culture of innovation, are able to quickly change our processes, and we design new solutions and production technologies for our customers,” says Kaase.

For one of its customers, for example, the company built a virtual Amazon warehouse where it keeps more than 300,000 products available for delivery, even though these do not yet physically exist. “When an end-customer orders one of these products from Amazon, we print and deliver it to the end-customer within 24 hours. This means our business model doesn’t just include printing but also logistics and IT solutions,” says Kaase.

Mediaprint solutions’ choice of the Screen Truepress Jet 520HD+ highlights the rapid growth of Screen’s inkjet technology in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), where the company’s print-on-demand (PoD) business has quadrupled in the past three years. “Mediaprint’s Smart Factory is based on our Industry 4.0 strategy,” says Patrick Jud, Area Director Screen Europe for the DACH countries. “As an innovation driver in the industry, we’re proud to be able to realise this flagship project.”

Source: Company Press Release