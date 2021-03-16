MDM-Flex’s new MPS EFA 10-colour servo-driven flexo press with a 340 mm print width includes an automated print control system, UV dryers, capabilities for thin monofilm printing and several converting options positioned on the rail system

MDM-Flex installs their first MPS flexo press. (Credit: MPS Systems B.V)

In January 2021, Russian printer MDM-Flex installed their first 10-colour, fully automated MPS EFA 340 flexo press. With a high level of automation and quick job changeovers, the new machine will enable the company to speed up production and focus on high quality printing of self-adhesive labels and flexible packaging.

MDM-Flex’s new MPS EFA 10-colour servo-driven flexo press with a 340 mm print width includes an automated print control system, UV dryers, capabilities for thin monofilm printing and several converting options positioned on the rail system. Leading the sale was Anton Zhukov, MPS Regional Sales Director and MPS representative in Russia, Ogard Ltd.

“To take advantage of evolving technologies, upgrading our printing facilities and replacing our existing flexo presses with newer ones that can print faster and more efficiently was our key focus since 2019,” said Alexander Anfimov, MDM-Flex Managing Director. “Technological capabilities, a well-known brand name, positive reviews from printers, favourable price and high quality service were our criteria for choosing a new press. How it would print on thin films and extensible substrates was also extremely important to us. After in-depth research and machine test experiences, we decided on the MPS EFA 340.”

On-site visit at MPS Arnhem headquarters

In February 2020, MDM-Flex visited MPS headquarters and their Technology & Expertise Center in Arnhem for a personal press demonstration and test runs. Their visit was hosted by Zhukov and Dmitry Malikov, Ogard Sales Director.

“From the beginning, MDM-Flex was focused more on the technological capabilities and automation of a new printing press with cost being a secondary factor,” said Malikov. “During their visit to MPS in Arnhem we demonstrated that the MPS EFA press fully met their criteria. The automation capabilities of this machine allow it to print any range of substrates with consistent quality and at the lowest costs.”

Service feedback from other MPS customers

Anfimov further explained the importance of high quality service as a determining factor of their new MPS press: “Availability of high-quality service in Russia is really critical. When printing problems arise, the cost is significant. Our concern is who provides the service and how quickly the issue will be resolved. After visiting three printers in Russia with MPS presses, their very positive feedback gave us the confidence to choose in favor of MPS. We’ve since experienced their high level of service during the installation of our new press — the support from both MPS and Ogard fully met our expectations.”

MPS EFA fully automated multi-substrate press

The MPS EFA flexo press is specially designed for label production and flexible packaging printing and can handle a wide range of materials – from very thin films, self-adhesive labels and shrink films to thick carton board between 15 and 450 μm.

All presses are built with a solid frame and MPS-patented technologies such as Automated Print Control Systems and Job Memory for advanced automation; Crisp.Dot Technology and AutoTeach that guarantee print quality consistency; and iStop, iControl and Quick-Change Die for ultimate productivity. All these technologies aim to maximize waste savings, assure outstanding print quality and achieve the highest productivity levels.

“MDM-Flex is a highly reputable printing house in their region,” said Zhukov. “They are extremely focused on providing the best solutions and productivity to their customers. Their new MPS EFA 340 flexo press enables MDM-Flex to maximize press performance resulting in faster and more efficient printing. We are pleased to fulfill all their necessary criteria of a new printing press and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

“Soon after the installation of our new MPS press, we experienced the benefits of its technologies and capabilities for automation and productivity,” concluded Alexander Anfimov. “The machine definitely prints quickly and the automated print settings make it much easier for our press operators. Most importantly, job changeover is faster, and thanks to automatic register and pre-register, our production speed has doubled, even tripled. This is exciting progress for us.”

Source: Company Press Release