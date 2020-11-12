The investment in Heidelberg’s Speedmaster XL press forms part of McLean Packaging’s efforts to upgrade one of its older presses

Officials from McLean Packaging and Heidelberg. (Credit: Heidelberg USA)

McLean Packaging has installed a Speedmaster XL 106-8+LYY-1+L press from Heidelberg at its folding carton manufacturing facility in Moorestown, New Jersey of the US.

Featuring Push to Stop technology, the Heidelberg’s Speedmaster XL press is integrated with UV and Prinect Inpress Control 2.

The investment in the new machine forms part of McLean Packaging’s efforts to upgrade one of its older presses.

McLean Packaging CEO Joe Fenkel said: “Despite not having purchased from Heidelberg in over 50 years, McLean Packaging zeroed in on the Speedmaster XL 106 for three key reasons: advanced automation and technology needed for shorter makereadies, flexibility to handle a wide range of substrates, and advanced technology like Prinect Inpress Control 2 for effortless colour consistency.”

Speedmaster XL features Intellistart 2 integrated software system

To support McLean’s shorter makeready times, the Speedmaster XL press has been incorporated with Intellistart 2, an integrated software system designed for effective job preparation with a reduced number of operating steps during a job change.

Additional features of the XL 106 machine is AutoPlate Pro, a reliable and fully automatic plate change capable of controlling precise plate feeding.

McLean Packaging operations manager Mike Pasciolla said: “Our market is driving more and more to be makeready efficient; run lengths aren’t that long anymore.

“We needed to get more efficient in our makeready, and we had the right options with Heidelberg to address those issues.”

In addition to purchasing the XL 106 press, McLean Packaging has signed on for Heidelberg’s Predictive Monitoring and Saphira Consumables.

Employing over 200 people across three facilities, McLean Packaging is engaged in providing packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, confectionery and other sectors.

The firm produces rigid set boxes, folding cartons, corrugated displays and thermoformed solutions.

In August this year, US-based Fortis Solutions Group has installed the Heidelberg’s Gallus RCS 430 press to enhance label printing capabilities for wine and spirits industries.