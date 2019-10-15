The investment will help provide carbon-neutral corrugated material for McLaren and Swanline’s manufacturing plants in Port Glasgow and Staffordshire

Image: McLaren Packaging has invested in sustainable energy generation facility for corrugated board manufacturing. Photo: courtesy of McLaren Packaging Ltd.

Drinks packaging company McLaren Packaging has invested £5.5m in the renewable energy plant for the production of corrugated board.

The company has made an investment through CorrBoard Bioenergy CB Bio, which is the company’s joint venture with printed packaging supplier Swanline Group.

Claimed to be the world’s first sustainable energy generation facility, McLaren’s 6,400MW per annum facility will be fuelled by organic waste to generate heat and power for the production of corrugated sheet board.

McLaren Packaging managing director Donald McLaren said: “This world-first sustainable energy generation facility is a game-changer in the paper-based packaging sector and demonstrates how, through investment, collaboration and innovation, the sector can rise to meet the pressing environmental challenge through sustainable production solutions.”

The investment will be used to build the world’s first sustainable energy generation facility for the production of corrugated board

The investment will help supply carbon neutral corrugated material for McLaren and Swanline’s manufacturing facilities situated in Port Glasgow and Staffordshire.

The company will source some of the waste required for the sustainable energy generation facility from Swanline and McLaren’s packaging users who need compliant food waste disposal.

CB Bio is situated near the CorrBoard UK, the consortium-owned independent corrugated producer based in Scunthorpe. It is partly owned by Swanline and McLaren.

CB Bio will help McLaren and Swanline to significantly reduce their own-carbon footprints from the excess energy not consumed by CorrBoard UK. It will be supplied to the National Grid and allocated back to them in carbon credits

With modular in construction, the new facility will hold the capacity to divert 25,000 tonnes of biological waste from landfill. It also includes an automated de-packing line and option is provided to accommodate waste delivered in tankers, on pallets or in specialist skips.

The company is certified to process category 2 and 3 animal by-product wastes, in addition to vegetable food waste.

Swanline Group CEO Nick Kirby said: “CB Bio is a bold statement to our customers who genuinely want to procure corrugated packaging with strong ecological credentials. This is a timely venture providing greener solutions and industry-leading benefits for consumers of paper-based packaging.

In October 2017, McLaren Packaging had announced an investment of £3m for the construction of a new facility in Stirling for its subsidiary Blue Box Design.